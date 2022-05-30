Naga Chaitanya On His Laal Singh Chaddha Co-Star Aamir Khan: He's Got This Amazing Magic That He Can Rub Off

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is all set to foray in the Hindi Film Industry with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film in which we did get a glimpse of 'Chay' sharing screen space with Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist.

In one of his recent interviews with a news portal, Naga Chaitanya opened up on his experience of working with the Ghajini star. He said that Aamir Khan talked about content first and didn't mention box office or packing. He further added that the Dangal star is only chasing the content.

Naga said, "One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He's got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying."

Speaking about Aamir's dedication to cinema, the Thank You actor continued, "At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he with acting, and that's amazing." Naga tried to intercept Aamir's quest for cinema and said, "He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn't talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they're filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he's been true to that."

Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' iconic film Forrest Gump. The original film upon its release in 1994 had won six Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Hanks, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing.

Going by the film's trailer which was unveiled yesterday, Naga Chaitanya's role in Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the character Bubba from Forrest Gump.