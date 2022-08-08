Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Replacing Vijay Sethupathi In Laal Singh Chaddha; 'I Was Only Told That...'

Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play a pivotal role in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In fact, the Bollywood star had personally flown down to a small town in Tamil Nadu where the Vikram actor was shooting for a film, to offer him that part.

Vijay had immediately agreed to take up the offer as he was mesmerised by Aamir's narration. Unfortunately, the actor later backed out of the project owing to date issues. Post his exit, the makers roped in Telugu star Naga Chaitanya to play that part.

In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya fondly called as Chay, opened up on replacing the Master actor in Laal Singh Chaddha.

The Majili star said that he was only told by the makers that Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work out with Vijay Sethupathi because of some date issues. Chay told the publication that he wasn't concerned about these things when he came on board as his character in Laal Singh Chaddha was completely around the sensibilities of where he comes from.

"Like it's a Telugu boy from Andhra, and even the diction, the Hindi has a few Telugu speaking words here and there you know to make it look very organic. All these aspects made me feel very comfortable. But yeah, with Vijay sir, we never really overlapped anywhere, and there was no discussion on it," Chay told the news portal.

He also talked about why it took him 13 years to make his debut in the Hindi Film Industry.

He shared that when he started his career, he invested most of his time in mastering and improving himself in Telugu cinema because there was a lot of responsibility on it as he hailed from a family of fantastic actors and filmmakers. Chay said that he had to keep a certain standard and progress that journey which has been created by them.

"I am never satisfied with what I am doing back there so I just want to keep doing better and better. My heart and soul, everything has always been there. But having said that, I have always loved Hindi cinema. I love the kind of content they do here, they really push the boundaries and there is so much talent too. But when I wanted to come here I wanted to come with the right sort of presentation," Naga Chaitanya told the portal.

The Tollywood star further added that he wanted someone like Aamir Khan to guide him and present him in Hindi Film Industry as he believes that first impression is very important.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the theatrical screens on August 11.