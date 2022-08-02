Naga Chaitanya Says He Rejected Bollywood Films Before Laal Singh Chaddha; 'I Was Insecure About My Hindi'

After establishing himself as one of the bankable stars in the Telugu Film Industry, Naga Chaitanya is now all set to take Bollywood by storm with his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan's upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, in an interview with a leading publication, the Majili star revealed that he was offered Bollywood films before Laal Singh Chaddha, but he rejected them all as he was insecure about his Hindi.

Naga said that he grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad, because of which his Hindi wasn't the best.

"I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That's the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very 'South Indian', people have thought twice to be honest," the Tollywood star told Hindustan Times.

Opening up on why he took up Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya revealed that when he was offered the Aamir Khan-starrer, he gave the makers the same 'disclaimer.'

The Ye Maya Chesave actor continued, "Aamir sir was totally comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north and that's where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour."

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya is reprising the character of Bubba from the original flick. In Laal Singh Chaddha, the Tollywood star essays the role of Balraju Bodi, a Telugu boy who meets Laal during the Kargil war.