Naga Chaitanya Says He Took Up Laal Singh Chaddha Because Of Aamir Khan; 'It Was Great Fun To Work With Him'

Naga Chaitanya who is an established name in the Telugu film industry is now all set to foray in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. Naga in his latest interview with Hyderabad Times speak about his Hindi film debut.

The actor admitted that while he never intended to pursue a career beyond the Telugu film industry, Laal Singh Chaddha changed his plans.

Naga was quoted as saying, "Since I began my career, my effort has always been to entertain the audience down South. It remains my first love. But growing up, I remember watching Forrest Gump and loving the film. Never would that little kid have imagined being a part of the adaptation one day."

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya will be essaying the role of Bubba (the character Benjamin Buford from the original flick). Calling it a challenging character, the Majili actor said that he had a great time playing it. He revealed that while the makers have made minor tweaks in his character to make it suitable for the Hindi audience, the essence remains the same.

Naga revealed that he shot for Laal Singh Chaddha in extreme weather conditions at Kargil for 45 days and it was a truly memorable experience for him. The actor revealed that one of the reasons why he agreed to do this film is superstar Aamir Khan.

"One of the reasons I said yes to this project is for the opportunity to share screen with Aamir and learn from him. He's very meticulous on sets and it was great fun to work with him. We also had to work in tough conditions that men in uniform face. The production team had to create a path for us as there was no road near where we were shooting. It was a magical experience," Naga told the tabloid.

Besides Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the big screens on Baisakhi (April 14) this year.