Nagarjuna Reacts To Being Labelled As 'South Ka Actor'; Says It Doesn't Bother Him

Nagarjuna Akkineni in his recent interview with a leading daily opened on being referred to as south ka actor' despite featuring in films across several Indian languages. Nagarjuna who predominately works in the Telugu film industry has starred in many several Tamil and Hindi movies.

In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble when the Criminal actor was asked if he is still called a south actor, he answered, "All the time. 'What happens in the south?' The same thing happens in the south. Even now, when I walk in a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, 'Woh south ka actor hai (He's an actor from the south)', they say that. At the airport, the CISF guys, I keep hearing that." When asked if it bothers him, "No, not really. Really proud."

His son and actor Naga Chaitanya who was also a part of the same interview, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that like his father, he too is proud of his roots.

Chay as he is lovingly called by his fans, told the news portal, "Ya, ya. Of course. South, South Indian actor, South actor, we hear it all the time. But like dad said, very happy about it. Our roots are here. But at the same time, it's nice that this whole south Indian-north Indian films, that whole divide is getting diluted. I think it has always been the case. Our emotion is the same, we are all human beings and we all connect to the same emotion. So that's good that films are also seen that way now. I think technology is removing the barrier."

Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna recently shared screen space in Bangarraju which is currently running in theatres. The latter is also all set to make his comeback in Hindi film industry with a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.