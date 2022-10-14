Nargis Fakhri Recalls Being Called ‘Immature'; Talks About Her Depression Journey

Nargis Fakhri recently opened up in an interview about her early days in Bollywood and her depression journey. The actress, who made her film debut with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, spoke about the burn-out and struggles she has faced till date. In the interview, she also added that she was too authentic and honest and many called her immature.

Speaking to Masala, Nargis recollected her initial days in Bollywood and said, "I didn't know how to maneuver in a new culture. I was told that because I was so authentic and honest in my feelings it wasn't a good thing. You have to interact with people even if you're not comfortable with them. You have to put on a game face, which I couldn't. I was said to be immature."

It is now that Nargis believes she understands that people have three faces in the industry - "a business face, a creative face and the personal face."

Nargis further added that she worked very hard for eight years and hardly had any time for her family. Work stress made her sick and, due to the same, she developed stress-related health issues. She told the publication that she was questioning everything in life and took two years off to focus on her health. The actress revealed that she was exhausted because she wasn't addicted to fame or adulation.

"Consequently, I developed health issues. Was I depressed? I guess you can use the word. I was unhappy in my situation and was questioning myself as to why I was still there. I took two years off to get healthy. I did Vipassana meditation in the US," said Nargis, disclosing that she did fasting to help sharpen her senses.

Nargis Fakhri's most recent work was 2020 Torbaaz. The actress has been part of movies such as Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, and Housefull 3. She also made her Hollywood debut in Spy alongside actors Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, and Jude Law. Nargis later shifted to the US with her family and is now preparing to make a proper comeback. Her next project is with Hari Hara Veera Mallu by Pawan Kalyan.