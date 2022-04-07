Nargis Fakhri Recalls Being Called 'Pregnant' After Gaining Weight

In 2016, when Nargis Fakhri took a short break from her career, speculations called her break as maternity leave. However, in 2019, Nargis shared her weight loss journey on Instagram and shared her transformation pictures with the caption, "Over the last 2 years, I've gained weight. On the left I weighed 178 lbs and on the right, I was 129. I have since lost 20 lbs through making lifestyle changes. If I can do it, so can you. Nurture your mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices. I'm going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and I want you to join me on this journey too."

In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Nargis recalled being body shamed for gaining weight and said, "I definitely faced body shaming for a short time. I do believe there is a certain look or appearance people expect from you. So there is pressure to maintain that."

She further said that it's funny because she has realised that she can never be good enough for audience, and everyone has an opinion.

She said, "When I first came to India, I was too skinny, so everyone was like 'you need to put on weight' I then maintained it, I have a naturally skinny state. Later I gained about 50 pounds, so they posted I was pregnant, which I thought was not funny, but also very funny."

She went on to add that such lousy reports about her pregnancy had hurt her feelings, but she was quick to realise that her priority is to take care of herself.

She concluded by saying, "I lost 40 pounds, worked out, and got that body back."