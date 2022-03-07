Naseeruddin Shah Reveals He Suffers From Onomatomania; Here's What The Condition Means

Naseeruddin Shah in his recent interaction with a YouTube channel revealed that he suffers from a condition known as onomatomania. For those who don't know, it's an ailment where a person keeps fixating on a particular word or phrase.

Speaking about it, the Sarfarosh actor told YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, "I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary."

Naseeruddin Shah said that his condition doesn't let him be at rest even if he tries when he becomes fixated with a word or a phrase.

"Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love," the veteran actor told the channel.

He also shared about his love for reading and said that he and his actress-wife Ratna Pathak Shah often recommend books to each other but rarely pick it up. However Shah added that they both enjoy reading the Tin Tin comic.

Recently the couple hit the news when they attended the wedding of Ratna's sister Supriya Pathak and husband Pankaj Kapur's daughter Sanah Kapur. A picture of them posing with Pankaj and Supriya went viral on social media and received a lot of love.

With respect to movies, Naseeruddin Shah was recently seen in Shakun Batra's Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan in which he essayed the role of Deepika Padukone's father. While the film received polarising reviews on social media, netizens lauded Shah's performance in the movie.