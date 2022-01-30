Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Dalal Wants To Keep Herself As Busy As Her Actor-Husband

Actor Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal who's a fashion designer by profession, spoke to a leading daily and said that she would like to keep herself as busy as her actor-husband. She further said that she would like to have a sense of individuality.

Varun Dhawan Shares His Unseen Inside Wedding Pictures With Natasha Dalal

Natasha told HT Cafe, "That (making a name for her) is something I always wanted to do. Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun."

When asked if being constantly under media glare bothers her, she said that even though her husband is an actor, she will never get used to being in the public eye. However, it doesn't bother her.

"In fact, I have realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way," said Natasha who recently appeared on the web show Say Yes To The Dress India.

When asked to share a few words about Varun, she said that he is an amazing man and supports her in whatever she does.

Varun Dhawan Is Winning Hearts With A Sweet Tribute For Late Manoj Sahu

Natasha who celebrated her first wedding anniversary on January 24, 2022, spoke about designing outfits for brides and said, "Every time I meet a bride at my studio, it reminds me of my own experience. Getting married and having to do your own outfit, you get more insightful about the whole thing, because you realise so many things you didn't know before. You feel a connection with the bride."

Last year, Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug in the presence of family members and close friends.