    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      National Film Awards 2022 Bollywood Winners List

      By
      |

      The 68th National Film Awards will be held today (July 22, 2022) at National Award Centre, New Delhi at 4 pm. Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to announce that 68th National Film Awards selection has been handed over by the jury members to the ministry. Many actors have reached to receive this prestigious recognition.

      Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh might get the maximum accolades.

      National Film Awards 2022

      Last year on 67th National Awards, Kangana Ranaut received Best Actress award for Manikarnika and Panga. While Manoj Bajpayee was given the Best Actor awards.

      National Film Awards 2022

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X