National Film Awards 2022 Bollywood Winners List

The 68th National Film Awards will be held today (July 22, 2022) at National Award Centre, New Delhi at 4 pm. Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to announce that 68th National Film Awards selection has been handed over by the jury members to the ministry. Many actors have reached to receive this prestigious recognition.

Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh might get the maximum accolades.



Last year on 67th National Awards, Kangana Ranaut received Best Actress award for Manikarnika and Panga. While Manoj Bajpayee was given the Best Actor awards.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.