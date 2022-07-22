National Film Awards 2022 Bollywood Winners List

The
68th
National
Film
Awards
will
be
held
today
(July
22,
2022)
at
National
Award
Centre,
New
Delhi
at
4
pm.
Indian
Information
and
Broadcasting
Minister
Anurag
Thakur
took
to
Twitter
to
announce
that
68th
National
Film
Awards
selection
has
been
handed
over
by
the
jury
members
to
the
ministry.
Many
actors
have
reached
to
receive
this
prestigious
recognition.
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Shershaah
and
Vicky
Kaushal's
Sardar
Udham
Singh
might
get
the
maximum
accolades.
Last
year
on
67th
National
Awards,
Kangana
Ranaut
received
Best
Actress
award
for
Manikarnika
and
Panga.
While
Manoj
Bajpayee
was
given
the
Best
Actor
awards.