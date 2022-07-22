national-film-awards-2022-complete-winners-list

The
ceremony
of
the
prestigious
68th
National
Film
Awards
is
held
in
New
Delhi
today
(July
22,
2022),
and
we
are
excited
to
see
who
all
will
be
felicitated
with
the
National
Award.
The
big
event
will
go
live
at
4
pm
on
Friday.
It
is
being
hinted
that
the
Malayalam
thriller
film
Ayyappanum
Koshiyum
starring
Biju
Menon
and
Prithviraj
might
win
the
Best
Film
award,
and
actress
Aparna
Balamurali
might
bag
the
Best
Actress
award
for
her
marvellous
performance
in
Soorarai
Pottru.
Netizens
have
also
been
hoping
that
Biju
Menon
wins
Best
supporting
actor
award
and
Suriya
bags
his
first
National
Award
for
trailblazing
performances
in
Jai
Bhim
and
Soorarai
Pottru.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
the
complete
winners
list
of
the
National
Awards
2022...
(The
page
will
be
updated
as
soon
as
the
ceremony
is
live).