national-film-awards-2022-complete-winners-list

The ceremony of the prestigious 68th National Film Awards is held in New Delhi today (July 22, 2022), and we are excited to see who all will be felicitated with the National Award. The big event will go live at 4 pm on Friday.

It is being hinted that the Malayalam thriller film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj might win the Best Film award, and actress Aparna Balamurali might bag the Best Actress award for her marvellous performance in Soorarai Pottru.

Netizens have also been hoping that Biju Menon wins Best supporting actor award and Suriya bags his first National Award for trailblazing performances in Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru.

