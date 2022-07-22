National Film Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Win Big

The ceremony of the prestigious 68th National Film Awards is held in New Delhi today (July 22, 2022), and we are excited to see who all will be felicitated with the National Award. This year, over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in fifty categories. The films are in thirty different languages.

Actor Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor awards for their films Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively, and as netizens had expected, actress Aparrna Balamurali won the Best Actress award for Soorarai Pottru.

Check out the complete winner list here...

Best Actress: Aparrna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru, Tamil)

Best Actor: Suriya (Soorarai Pottru, Tamil) & Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior, Hindi)

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Screenplay writer: Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara

Mandela (Tamil); Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali); Cameraman: Supratim Bhol

Best Female Playback Singer: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Singer: Nanchamma

Best Male Playback Singer: Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Singer: Rahul Deshpande

Best Child Artist: Tak-Tak (Marathi); Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi

Sumi (Marathi); Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle &Divyesh Indulkar

Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil); Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Supporting Actor: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam); Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

FEATURE FILMS AWARDS

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) - Music Director (Songs): Thaman S

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - Music Director (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar

Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla

Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada); Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only): Jobin Jayan

Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi); Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave

Malik (Malayalam); Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Special mentions: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

NON-FEATURE FILMS

Best Narration/Voice Over: Rhapsody Of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala (English) Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan

Best Music Direction: 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar (Hindi) Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Editing: Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjab) Anandi Athaley

Best On Location Sound Recordist: Jadui Jangal (Hindi) Sandeep Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Audiography: Pearl Of The Desert (Rajasthani) Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Talking Pillow) (Malayalam) Nikhil S Praveen

Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi) RV Ramani

Best Film On Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Worship Of The Goddess) (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (The Boy With A Gun) (Karbi)

Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi & English)

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig.Pritam Singh (Punjabi)

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball (English & Hindi)

Best Educational Film: Dreaming Of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film On Social Issues (Shared)

Justice Delayed But Delivered (Hindi)

Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Manus And People) (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English)

Best Science And Technology Films: On The Brink Season 2- Bats (English)

Best Arts & Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol (Hindi)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Most Film Friendly State Award: Madhya Pradesh

Best Book On Cinema: The Longest Kiss

Best Book On Cinema: The Longest Kiss

Best Book On Cinema (Special Mention): Kali Paine Kalira Cinema