Navya Naveli Nanda Flaunts Grey Hair As She Strikes A Pose In Saree

Even though Navya Naveli Nanda chooses to stay away from the limelight, she is quite popular among netizens, because she belongs to the reputed Bachchan family. She's the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan hence, she has more than five lakh followers on Instagram. Those who admire Bachchans, often keep an eye on those members of Bachchan family as well, who do not belong to the film industry.

Earlier today, when Navya shared a beautiful picture of hers on her Instagram page, netizens went gaga over simple yet gorgeous look. She captioned the picture as, "ft. my white hair :)."

Reacting to her picture, a netizen wrote, "All the beauty and glamour of the world on one side and you in the Saree on the other side 😍."

Another netizen wrote, "WOW that's stunning look 😘😘😘😘."

One more netizen rather reacted wittily and wrote, "My mum wants to meet your mum."

"Ok but where can I send rishta?" wrote one more user, flattered by Navya's desi look.

Navya who is a graduate from Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design, is currently associated with Aara Health.

Earlier, while speaking to a magazine, Navya had confirmed that she has no interest in joining the film industry, as she is more interested in her father's business.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead-and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."