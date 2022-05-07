    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘Consent’ T-Shirt Gets A Thumps Up From Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Khushi Kapoor

      By
      |

      Navya Naveli Nanda is well known to make us think with her social media posts. The young entrepreneur wields her following online towards thinking about important causes and issues. In her latest post shared on Friday, Navya was seen wearing a cool tee shirt and pair of brown trousers. The tee had the words, “क से … ? Consent” printed on it and she captioned the post, “क से … ? Consent. Use it. Ask for it (victory emoji).”

      navya

      In the aforementioned pic, Nanda was seen wearing her hair down with a side parting whilst she sat on the floor and smiled warmly for the photo. This was followed by her close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor reacting to her post by giving a thumbs up to the message she was trying to convey on her post.

      Navya Naveli Nanda & Siddhant Chaturvedi Spark Dating Rumours With This PostNavya Naveli Nanda & Siddhant Chaturvedi Spark Dating Rumours With This Post

      Navya Naveli Nanda Says Shweta Bachchan Treats Her Differently From Her Brother; 'I've Seen It Happen At Home'Navya Naveli Nanda Says Shweta Bachchan Treats Her Differently From Her Brother; 'I've Seen It Happen At Home'

      Besides being flooded with likes and comments by her followers, the 'Consent’ tee-shirt got the approval of Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan and granddad Amitabh Bachchan as well. Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

      Meanwhile, it must be noted that Navya does not have any plans to join showbiz. However, she has been a constant part of the limelight, especially in the past few years. The star grandkid is an entrepreneur by profession and is quite active on social networking platforms. She is often seen treating her fans to sneak peeks of her life through candid and adorable pictures of herself.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 0:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X