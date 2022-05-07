Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘Consent’ T-Shirt Gets A Thumps Up From Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Khushi Kapoor

Navya Naveli Nanda is well known to make us think with her social media posts. The young entrepreneur wields her following online towards thinking about important causes and issues. In her latest post shared on Friday, Navya was seen wearing a cool tee shirt and pair of brown trousers. The tee had the words, “क से … ? Consent” printed on it and she captioned the post, “क से … ? Consent. Use it. Ask for it (victory emoji).”

In the aforementioned pic, Nanda was seen wearing her hair down with a side parting whilst she sat on the floor and smiled warmly for the photo. This was followed by her close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor reacting to her post by giving a thumbs up to the message she was trying to convey on her post.

Besides being flooded with likes and comments by her followers, the 'Consent’ tee-shirt got the approval of Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan and granddad Amitabh Bachchan as well. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Navya does not have any plans to join showbiz. However, she has been a constant part of the limelight, especially in the past few years. The star grandkid is an entrepreneur by profession and is quite active on social networking platforms. She is often seen treating her fans to sneak peeks of her life through candid and adorable pictures of herself.