Navya Naveli Nanda Says Shweta Bachchan Treats Her Differently From Her Brother; 'I've Seen It Happen At Home'

While Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda chose to stay away from the glamorous film industry, she is often in the headlines owing to her interviews or her viral Instagram pictures. In her recent tete-a-tete with SheThePeople, Navya addressed the issue of girls being treated differently at home and gave her own example.

She said, "I've seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing."

She further said that she feels in homes where people live with joint families, the responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on daughters.

"And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it's our responsibility to look after the house," added Navya.

In the comments section of the video, many netizens agreed with Navya and lauded her for putting the fact out there, without worrying about her background.

A netizen wrote, "Just like charity begins at home. Right upbringing also starts at home.. You are building a future be careful while doing that."

Another netizen wrote, "My brother wakes up at 11, does nothing all day except playing pubg. While I get scolded when I dare to wake up after 7:30 on weekends."

Navya runs two organisations named Aara Health and Project Naveli, through which she focuses on the betterment of women.