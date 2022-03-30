Nawazuddin Siddiqui Ditches His Car For A Mumbai Local Ride To Arrive In Time For An Interview

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's humble beginnings have always been an inspiration to all. Known to be one of the brilliant actors in Indian cinema, his performances have always struck a chord with the audience. Despite all the fame, Nawazuddin has no qualms about leading a life like a commoner.

Recently, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local train in order to avoid getting stuck in the traffic. Reportedly, Nawazuddin was shooting in Mira Road and had to reach for an event which was at the other end of the city. In order to reach the event venue on time, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor ditched his car and opted to travel by a Mumbai local instead.

A video of Nawazuddin's train ride is going viral on social media. It features him dressed in a red t-shirt and black track pants. He has his face fully covered in a white mask, and is seen wearing a cap, and a pair of sunglasses. Have a look at the video.

Speaking about how he avoided himself from getting mobbed, according to a Hindustan Times report, Nawazuddin said, "I wore a safa and a mask. Aajkal easy ho gaya hai mask ke wajah se (it has become easy these days due to face masks)."

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect." Another one commented, "He's a gem." However, there were a few who felt that the actor shouldn't have been clicked. "Let's make it normal for them to travel this way. Rather than gathering around pouncing." Another Instagram user commented, "He is also human only."

With regards to films, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2. The movie is slated to arrive in cinema halls on April 29.