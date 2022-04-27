Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels South Film Industry's Dominance Is Just A Phase; Reveals Bollywood's Mistake

Ever since films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 took the nation by storm, netizens have been debating over South Film Industry's dominance on social media. They feel that Bollywood filmmakers should learn from South filmmakers, as their films are not only uniting audience from every belt of India, but also bringing something new to the plate.

While speaking to a media portal, when Nawazuddin is asked about the same, he told a media portal, "I think it's just a phase, now if a Bollywood film comes and becomes a super-duper hit, then the things you are saying right now, that will change. Here people's thoughts change after every picture, people only talk about the film that becomes a hit. But if a Hindi picture comes now and becomes a super-duper hit, this perception will change again."

Nawazuddin also pointed out one mistake that the Hindi film industry has made.

"One mistake that happened is that we kept doing remakes of South films. The biggest problem here is with the writers and stories, we are not making originals at all, leaving everything up to the remakes. I think we should take a lesson from that mistake and start making original films. That would be better," said Siddiqui.

With respect to work, Nawazuddin will next be seen in Heropanti 2, which is all set to release on April 29. The film also features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.