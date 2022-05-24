Nawazuddin Siddiqui Awarded For Excellence In Cinema At French Riviera Film Festival In Cannes

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, profoundly known as the King of versatility is one of the most notable and talented actors in the world. Not only is Nawaz being hailed for his creative intelligence in his own country but is also being awarded on an international forum.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui received an award for Excellence in Cinema at the prestigious French Riviera Film Festival at the hands of two-time Emmy Award-winner, American actor-producer Vincent De Paul. This is one of the biggest moments in Nawaz's life, as it adds more credibility to his work and has made India proud.

But this is not the first time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brought accolades back home also happens to be the recipient of most international awards in India.

Previously the actor was chosen as one of the delegates to receive awards on the behalf of the nation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is one of the most famous stars who attended the French Riviera Film Festival, was seen sharing warm hugs and smiles with artists around the world. In one of the pictures, Nawaz can be seen giving side hugs to famous Turkish Actor Cansel Elcin. In another picture, Nawaz is seen to be in the middle of a conversation along with Sex in the City star Gilles Marini, Co-Founder of the French Riviera Film Festival Nicole Muj, Screen International’s editor Nigel Daly, and multiple award-winning Polish Director Jaroslaw Marszewski.

Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra and Adbhut among others.