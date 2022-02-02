Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hosts Kangana Ranaut And The Tiku Weds Sheru Team At His New Bungalow, Latter Thanks Him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to be seen in a unique avatar in Kangana Ranaut's production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. While the two have been sharing a great bond on the sets of the movie, Kangana recently thanked the talented actor for hosting her and the entire team of the movie at his new bungalow. Kangana shared a beautiful picture with Nawazuddin and expressed her gratitude to him for the same.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture of herself posing alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen wearing formal attire with a black shirt and grey pants. On the other hand, Kangana can be seen looking ethereal in an elegant white sari with a matching blouse.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen pairing up the same with a resplendent white necklace set and earrings. She completed the look with red lip colour and bold makeup. Kangana Ranaut captioned the same stating, "@nawazuddinsiddiqui sir hosted team #tikuwedssdheru at his new bungalow last night..thank you for the lovely evening, sir." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new lavish bungalow, the actor has taken 3 long years to build it. The Kick actor donned the cap of an interior designer to get the charm of the bungalow right. Nawazuddin has named the bungalow 'Nawab' as a memory to his father. This has made him one of the few actors apart from Shah Rukh Khan to own a bungalow in the city.

Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her social media account. The twist was that the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor was seen in a woman's attire but was nevertheless pulling off the look seamlessly. The plot of Tiku Weds Sheru is reportedly revolving around Nawazuddin trying to save Avneet Kaur's character who gets kidnapped by the goons.

The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur. The movie has been helmed by Sai Kabir. This is the first time that Kangana Ranaut is donning the hat of a producer and is taking up the reigns behind the scenes of the film.