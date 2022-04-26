Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mocks Bollywood Actors & Directors For Communicating In English On Hindi Film Sets

Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the Times Now Navbharat India Economic Conclave, wherein the actor spoke about use of Hindi language on the sets of Hindi films. When asked to mention three things that he would like to change about Bollywood, he said that he would like to change the name of 'Bollywood' itself and said that 'Hindi Film Industry' sounds more appropriate.

He further mentioned that film scripts come to him in Roman (English), but he would prefer them to come in Devnagri (Hindi).

He further stressed that the use of Hindi on sets is more or less non-existent and owing to the same reason, it affects the performance of an artist.

He said, "Hamare yaha pe sirf aise hai ki, Hindi film industry, Bollywood mein aisa hai ki director pata nahi konsi tangency pe baat kar raha hai, assistant kuch apni kheer bana raha hai, actor bilkul akela khada hua hai. Ek jo acha actor hai, theatre ka actor, jis bichare ko English vinglish nahi ati, lekin samajh hi nahi pa raha hai. Idhar udhar dekh raha hai, ho kya raha hai, chal kya raha hai, ussi character ke baarein mein baat karre hai, usse samajh hi nahi ara (Over here, in the Hindi film industry, Bollywood, the director himself is on some other tangency, the assistant is doing his own thing and the actor is left standing alone. A good actor from the theatre, who may not know English, might be looking here and there trying to understand what is going on. It is his character whom they talking about, and he himself does not know what he is going to do.)"

He further said that in the South, Tamil crew members are proud of their language. Kannada screenwriters or directors, they all speak in Kannada. They understand what's being said on set, but in Bollywood, it's different and it should be changed.