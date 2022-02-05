Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Designing His House: I Have Used Only Three Colors In The Entire House

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is elated to stay at his new house, which is designed by him and is situated at Yari Road in Mumbai. Recently, actresses Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur gathered at his house for housewarming party and their pictures went viral on the internet.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, when Nawazuddin was asked how he ended up designing his new house, he revealed that he didn't consciously plan it.

He further said that he never believed in the concept of having one's own house, but when he came across the plot, he gave in to the idea of building his own house.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Dream Paradise For Himself

He told Hindustan Times, "To tell you the truth, I didn't consciously plan that I want a new house. Ghar hona chahiye - iss concept mein mera belief hi nahi tha. Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let's do it no harm. Things kept happening, and after I purchased it, I realised I had studied architecture and aesthetics too at National School of drama. I had also studied scenic design in my first year. Maine socha kis tarah se design kiya jaa sakta hai. My final concept was that the minimal it is, the more impact it will have."

Nawazuddin further added there was a lot of hard work involved in designing his house. He further said that people feel happy for his achievements, because they have seen his journey and hard work.

It's A Wrap Up For Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls For A Party At His New Bungalow

"I don't know main kitna rahunga uss ghar mein kyunki meri aadhi life toh vanity van mein hi guzar gayi. Zyaada time toh set pe hi rehta hai, vahi toh rona hai," said Siddiqui.