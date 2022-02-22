Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Lavish Bungalow: Today My Bathroom Is As Big As The House I Once Lived In

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his dream home recently, a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai. The actor has joined the league of one of the A-list celebrities to own a bungalow in the city. In a heartwarming interaction recently, the actor recalled his struggling days and how he used to live in tiny flats from which he has now come a long way.

Talking to Bombay Times about the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed how he used to stay cramped up in small apartments with other struggling actors. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor said, "Today my bathroom is as big as the house I once lived in. When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors. That room was so small that if you opened the door, it hit someone's feet because we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Dream Paradise For Himself

The actor further added, "Slowly slowly I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone." Nawazuddin Siddiqui went on to say that he named the bungalow Nawab after his late father. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, "He didn't like the flats of Mumbai. So, I always had this thing in my mind that I would get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow."

An earlier statement about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's beautiful new abode stated, "Nawaz has created his living paradise for himself. It took 3 long years for the house to be get completed. Reaching out far in the skies but still having feet on the ground. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned himself into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Noorani Chehra opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has the film Afwaah in the pipeline alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He is also shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru produced by Kangana Ranaut.