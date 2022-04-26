Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Not Being Paid For His Role In Shool; This Is How He Recovered His Money

Before gaining prominence in showbiz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed small roles in countless movies. One such film is Manoj Bajpayee-Raveena Tandon's Shool in which he made a brief appearance in the role of a waiter. In his recent chat with a news portal, the Sacred Games actor revealed that he wasn't paid for his role in this movie after the makers promised him Rs 2500.

Nawazuddin told Bollywood Bubble, "I have small roles in several films, I don't even tell people about many of them, but I am there. I needed money, it was a means of survival. I played a waiter in Shool who takes the order from Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon. They said they will pay me Rs 2,500, but I have never gotten it. There have been many such cases, but this one I remember very well."

The actor said that when he failed to receive any money after them after visiting the production office continuously for six to seven months, he devised a clever way to recover it without anyone getting a clue.

"I visited their office for 6-7 months for Rs 2500. They wouldn't pay me but offered me food. So then I started visiting them at lunch time, and I did that for 1-1.5 months, so my money got settled like that," the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor told the portal.

Helmed by Eshwar Niwas, Shool featured Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon in leading roles. Set against the backdrop of the brutal, lawless system prevailing in the state of Bihar, the film revolves around an honest cop who earns the wrath of a corrupt politician. The action crime flick had bagged the National Film Award For Best Feature Film In Hindi.

Coming back to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actor is currently awaiting the release of Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 in which he essays the role of the main antagonist, Laila.