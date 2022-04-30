Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals If He Was Afraid Of Working With Kangana Ranaut!

There are only a few celebrities who are unafraid of speaking their minds and there is no denying that actress Kangana Ranaut is one of them. While one may like or dislike her for her boldness, but one can't deny the fact that she is one fearless and an opinionated person. Recently, Kangana collaborated with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a producer for Tiku Weds Sheru, which also stars Avneet Kaur.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Siddharth Kannan, when Nawazuddin was asked to share his experience of working with Kangana, he said, "Bahot maza aaya. Bahot kamaal ladki hai (I enjoyed it a lot. She is an amazing girl)."

When asked about the perception that Kangana is difficult to work with, the actor said, "She was my producer. Producers like her are very few in number. They are rare."

In the same interview, when the Kick actor was asked if he was afraid to work with Kangana because of such perception, he said, "Not at all. Fear of what? She is such an amazing actress, such a good producer, what else could you want?"

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's latest release Heropanti 2 is running in theatres, but unfortunately, the film could not woo moviegoers. Both Nawazuddin and Tiger Shroff have been receiving mean comments for their work in the film, and the duo has been getting trolled on social media.

As far as Kangana is concerned, yesterday, she unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Dhaakad and took social media by storm. Netizens have been singing praises of Kangana for performing high-octane action scenes with such ease. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022, and it also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles.