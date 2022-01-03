Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Heroes Are Fine Only Till They Have 'Dole Shole'; 'Jahan Pump Ki Hawa Nikli...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his latest interaction with a news channel has shared a bold take on the 'heroes vs actors' debate. Not the one to mince his words, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said that heroes last till their bodies do, while actors act for their entire lives. He went to say that heroes come with a shelf life unlike actors.

Nawazuddin told Aaj Tak, "Ye koi bhi bata dega ki hero ka waqt hota hai, actor ka koi waqt nahi hota. Actor puri zindagi acting karta hai. Wo alag alag kirdaaron mein nazar aata hai (Anyone can tell you that heroes have a shelf life, not actors. Actors can act for their entire lives, he is seen in various characters)."

He further added, "Rahi baat hero ki, to jab tak uske dole-shole, pump-vump rehte hain, tab tak woh theek hai. Jahan pump ki hawa nikli, to woh gayab ho jata hai (As far as heroes are concerned, they are fine till their bodies look great. Once that goes, he disappears)."

This isn't the first time when Nawazuddin has spilled some harsh realities about the entertainment industry. Previously, he had also talked about how films with a wider screen count end up as hits and had said, "If someone monopolises 4500 screens and doesn't allow any other film to run, then even a film about cats and dogs will make Rs 20-30 crores."

Workwise, Nawazuddin was last seen in the 2020 film Serious Men. His impressive act in the movie had also bagged a nomination for the Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards. Siddiqui's upcoming projects include Tiku Weds Sheru, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen, Adbhut, and Heropanti 2.