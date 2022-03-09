Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wasn't Willing To Do Kahaani; Actor Reveals How Sujoy Ghosh Convinced Him

Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Kahaani clocks a decade today (March 9, 2022). Starring Vidya Balan as the main protagonist, the film was well-received by the critics and the audience upon its release. Besides Vidya's portrayal of a pregnant woman, the film is also remembered for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brillant performance as the cop General A. Khan.

However you folks would surprised to know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in two minds while taking up this film as he was busy juggling his time between shooting for Gangs of Wasseypur and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

In a recent chat with a leading tabloid, Siddiqui made this revelation and revealed that it was Sujoy Ghosh who convinced him to take up the movie.

The Sacred Games actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "And they all released together. Teeno filmon ne career badal diya mera. Actually, I wasn't (willing to do) Kahaani. At that time when workshops for Gangs of Wasseypur were on, Sujoy called me and we set up a meeting at a restaurant in Versova, where he showed me a documentary, following which I got interested."

He added, "Then I went up to Anurag Kashyap and asked for some days off to shoot the film, which he happily agreed. That's the best thing about Anurag. He isn't hesitant to let go of an actor to shoot another film in the middle of his own project."

Nawazuddin told the tabloid that he had no idea that Kahaani would be such a massive hit. The actor said that initially when the film released, the buzz on the first three days barely hinted towards its success. However on Sunday, the actor started getting calls from producers and Ghosh that the feedback is good and is growing. "Uske baad jaise film uthi woh toh kamal hi thi," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

The actor further added that he is proud today that he did Kahaani as there was no looking back for him since then. He further added that he is happy that people loved his role, and continue to do so even today.