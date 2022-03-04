Neelam Kothari Opens Up On Getting Botox; Says 'I Just Feel 'What's The Big Deal?''

Former Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari recently opened up on a segment of the popular reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in which she was filmed while getting her botox done. The scene featured the Love 86 actress taking botox injections.

Speaking about the same, Neelam told Pinkvilla that she wonders why people make a big deal about this procedure when everyone is going to age one day and do stuff that makes one feel good and look better.

Neelam Kothari Admits Getting Stereotyped At The Start Of Her Career; 'Today, Actresses Get To Be The Hero'

The actress told the portal, "So I just feel you know people make such a big deal of botox and you know all these procedures and whatever and I just feel 'what's the big deal'? You are gonna age one day and you are gonna do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. And I just feel why not and I was like 'you know what people take themselves too seriously what's the big deal?'"

Neelam Kothari Pens Heartbreaking Note After Father's Death; Juhi Chawla, Maheep Kapoor Offer Condolences

She said that she never give too much of thought about getting filmed while taking botox and added, "I just told the crew that listen I'm facing the camera and I'm gonna do this, you guys film it. It was the first time that I'm doing it and they just grabbed the opportunity."

Neelam said that there was no discussion at home about this as she believes she has nothing to hide.

"Sometimes I just see women and I feel oh my God for her age she looks really good. I just wish I knew what she does? Who she goes to? What does she...you know what is the regime for? I just feel so what? If you can help another woman, I told myself and Sameer (Soni) also told me and Karan (Johar) also told me...he says if you are gonna do a reality show like Bollywood wives, if you're gonna do it then you gotta give your 100%. If you gonna hold back, don't do it. You know we are putting our lives out there, we are putting ourselves out there and I just felt that it's really not a big deal," the news portal quoted her as saying.

Neelam made her debut in Bollywood with the 1984 film Jawaani and went on to star in movies like Love 86, Ilzaam, Aag Hi Aag and Hum Saath Saath Hain amongst others.