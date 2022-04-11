Neetu Kapoor Admits She Worked With Rishi Kapoor In Some Films As A Favour; 'I Was Trying To Make Him Happy'

Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor were one of the most popular jodis in Hindi cinema who delivered many hit films together such as Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony to name a few. Even today, fans cannot get enough of their enticing chemistry in those movies.

However, in a recent interaction with a news agency, Neetu Kapoor made a rather surprising revelation. The veteran actress said that she did several movies with her late husband because he asked her to and not out of her free will.

PTI quoted Neetu as saying, "Today, my heart is saying, I want to work. I want to be busy, don't want to be alone, and think about the past. I want to be mentally occupied, travel, shoot, and do TV shows. I don't want to sit at home."

She continued, "There were films that I did with my husband and I was like a chamchi (sycophant), he would say come and do it. Apni will se kuch nahi kiya (I did not do it off my own will). Jug Jugg Jeeyo is my will. I was doing (all that) trying to make my husband happy. Like, one shot in Love Aaj Kal, then with Do Dooni Chaar some actress didn't want to be a mother of two older children, I don't have those hang-ups. They requested and I did it. So, I was doing him a favour, not that I wanted to do."

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor last shared screen space in the 2013 Besharam which starred their son Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead. Post that, the senior actress took a sabbatical from movies.

Now, she is all set to make her comeback with Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo which co-stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

Neetu told the news agency that she thoroughly enjoyed working on Jug Jugg Jeeyo as it offered her an opportunity to play a character she identified with.

"I was always in bubbly roles and in almost every movie I was a pickpocket. This is serious and (has) a lot of identification with women, a strong woman. I identified with the role," she was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The actress further said that she will continue to look for "exciting" parts." Whatever I like, I do it... The role has to fascinate me, it should be something nice, exciting and different," PTI quoted Neetu as saying.

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor's swansong Sharmaji Namkeen recently hit the OTT platform.