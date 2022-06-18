Neetu Kapoor Feels Marriage To Alia Bhatt Has Changed Ranbir Kapoor; 'She Has Given Him Lot Of Love & Warmth'

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched earlier this year in an intimate ceremony at the former's residence in Bandra. Their dreamy wedding pictures took the social media by storm.

While the couple has hardly talked about their marriage in public, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor in her latest chat with Etimes opened up on what married life is for Ranbir and Alia, and how it has changed the Sanju actor for better.

ETimes quoted Neetu as saying, "I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. They look good together. I am very happy and feel lucky that Alia has come into our family. So, life has really changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always that tension that he isn't married. Now he is)."

Instead of a big fat Indian wedding, Ranbir and Alia had kept their nuptials low-key. Calling it a trendsetter of sorts, Neetu told the tabloid, "It set an example for many. You don't have to do a big wedding. You should do a wedding where you should be happy and family should enjoy. Else, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain (We just end up making others happy). We should enjoy."

Speaking about work, Neetu Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo which marks her comeback on the big screen after almost a decade. The family drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie revolves around two couples from different generations who find themselves entangled around the issues post marriage.