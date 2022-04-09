Neetu Kapoor Feels Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Are Made For Each Other, Reacts To Their Wedding Reports

Since the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding is a hot topic of discussion on social media. With reports coming in that the celebrity couple planning to get hitched on April 14 at RK house, fans cannot contain their excitement. Amid this, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor has finally broken her silence on these reports.

In a chat with ETimes, she responded to these reports and said, "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different. I don't know about the big day myself, as both are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both."

From Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif, 6 Celebs Who Might Skip Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Calling Alia a 'lovely girl', Neetu said that she just adores her and feels that she and Ranbir are made for each other. "Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar," the tabloid quoted the veteran actress was quoted as saying.

She also talked about the similarities between Ranbir and Alia and said, "Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees everything in a positive way. He doesn't harbour jealousy or ill feelings for anyone. I see the same quality in Alia. She feels no jealousy for anyone. They are confident and don't have anything bad to say about anyone even if someone's movie is doing well or is better looking. They appreciate everyone and that's what I like about them. They are made for each other, and they complement each other."

Alia Bhatt's Uncle Confirms Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor Will Be Four-Day Event

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress who shared a great bond with her mother-in-law, late Krishna Raj Kapoor, hopes that she shares a similar bond with her to-be daughter-in-law Alia.

"My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it. We were friends and spoke about everything under the sun. In fact, I would complain about my husband to her (laughs!). We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing," ETimes quoted Neetu as saying.

Meanwhile, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had earlier confirmed Ranbir and Alia's wedding to the same publication and had revealed that he has been invited for their D-day.