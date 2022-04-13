Neetu Kapoor Gets Nostalgic Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; Shares Old Pic Of Her Engagement With Rishi Kapoor

The countdown has already began for one of the most anticipated weddings of 2022. Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched tomorrow (April 14) as stated by reports. While their respective families are yet to make a formal announcement about the same, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor hit the nostalgia button ahead of the wedding.

Neetu took to her social media handle and posted an old picture from her engagement with Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, the Bobby star is seen putting a ring on Neetu's finger.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress captioned her picture as, "Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Karan Kundrra showered love on her post.

Earlier while speaking with PTI, Neetu had said that she wishes her son Ranbir and Alia get married soon. She had said, "I have been hearing about it (the wedding) for two years but I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when. Sometimes, it is going to happen in Ranthambore, RK Studios.. places and dates keep changing (referring to media reports). I hope and pray it happens very soon."

She had added that she is having good fun reading about the different wedding dates circulating in the media. Neetu had also said that she feels Ranbir and Alia make a great pair.

"As an actor, she is world class and nobody can beat her. As a person, she is the purest form of human being. She is lovely, uncorrupted by the world, no negativity, no jealousy, nothing, she is just pure. And so is Ranbir, he is also pure. They make a great pair," the news agency had quoted her as saying.