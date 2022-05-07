Neetu Kapoor On Getting Trolled For Using Social Media Post Rishi's Death: They Want To See A Crying Widow

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. His demise came across as a huge jolt not only to his family to also to the entire film industry. The late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor has been coping with her grief by immersing herself into work.

Lately, Kapoor has also been very active on social media where she is seen sharing memories of her late husband Rishi and giving fans a sneak-peek into her daily life. The veteran actress had earlier said that she has started socialising more after Rishi's death to cope with her loss.

In her latest interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Neetu shared that some people trolled her for posting on her Instagram page after Rishi's demise. She went on to say that she will continue to share posts on social media and will simply block those on the internet who drop nasty comments about it.

Neetu said, "I do it just because I love it. I enjoy it. I love my followers. I just block the ones who troll me. I just block them. Because you know hote hain thode bahut beech mein ki 'husband mar gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (there are some who say things like her husband is dead and she is enjoying).' They want to see that crying widow type. There's a section of people, but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be."

She continued, "This is the way I will heal. Some people cry and heal, some laugh and heal. I cannot forget my husband. He'll be here, with me, with my children all our lives. Even today when we meet for a meal, half of the time you're only discussing him, that is how we miss him. Ranbir still has his picture on his screensaver. That's the way we miss him, but we don't have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him. We can remember him for good times and what a great person he was."

Speaking about films, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her big screen comeback with Raj Mehta's family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.