      Neetu Kapoor Reacts To Viral Bhayani's Comment On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

      Instead of a star-studded wedding, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched in a low-key ceremony which was held at the former's Bandra house, Vastu last month. Post their wedding, the newly weds posed for the photographers gathered outside their Mumbai home. Later, Ranbir and Alia hosted an intimate wedding party which was attended only by their close circle of friends.

      Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, renowned paparazzo Viral Bhayani had called Ranbir-Alia's wedding 'scary' and expressed his displeasure over the couple doing nothing for the photographers.

      Now, in a chat with India Today, Neetu had reacted to Viral's remark and said that she would definitely host a special reception party for him and would also call him up on the stage.

      Kapoor was quoted as saying, "Oh, I want to have a social reception for Viral. I don't like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don't want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn't do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone."

      For the unversed, while speaking about Ranbir-Alia's wedding, Viral had said in an interview, "I agree that they want to respect their elders, but they could have done the same at a five-star hotel. We would have got good pictures and everything would have been disciplined. Your net worth is ₹830 crores, what are you trying to prove by doing this."

      Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the duo fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which they would be seen sharing screen space for the first time on the big screen.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 9:07 [IST]
