Neetu Kapoor Recalls Collapsing After Rishi Kapoor's Death; For Six Months, I Did Not Go Out

2020 was a brutal year for Neetu Kapoor, as she lost her dear husband Rishi Kapoor to cancer. It was anything but easy for the Kapoors to cope up with the huge loss, but Neetu didn't lose hope and started engrossing herself into things so that she could move on. Soon after Rishi Kapoor's demise, Neetu signed Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and eventually, found her strength to live positively.

Currently, Neetu Kapoor is busy with the promotions of the film. In her recent tete-a-tete with India Today, Neetu recalled the darkest phase of her life and said, "I had collapsed. For six months, I did not go out but people who were close to me saw how I was. I was totally broken into pieces."

She further added, "These pieces were so tiny that I couldn't even get myself together. But one fine day, something flips in you and you tell yourself that you need to get yourself together and that you need to move on. But the initial 6-7 months were very difficult."

She continued saying that even though she refrained from showing her devastated side to the world, she was completely broken from inside. After a point, Neetu realised that she has to get herself together and move on.

Speaking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu said that she is equally excited and nervous. However, after the release of the film, she wants to take things slow and go with the flow.

"I have not worked in so many years, so I have to see what I can do. I will take it gradually and take each day as it comes," concluded Kapoor.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022, and the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.