Neetu Kapoor Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Misses Dad Rishi A Lot; 'There Are Days When I See Tears In His Eyes'

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. The news of untimely demise shattered not just his near and dear ones, but also his fans across the world.

Recently, in a chat with a leading publication, the late actor's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor talked about how since his demise, there isn't a day that goes by when the Kapoor family doesn't think of Rishi Kapoor. She also revealed that her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor misses his dad a lot and still has his picture as the screensaver on his phone.

Neetu told News18, "Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi's photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong."

She further added, "Rishi had a larger than life persona and he is not the kind of person who can be forgotten. Every day I meet someone who has some story or an incident about him. I feel somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me."

The senior actress went on to say admit that the first six months post Rishi Kapoor's demise were very difficult for the family. The news portal quoted her as saying, "The initial six to seven months were really bad for all of us. We all cried a lot. But life has to go on. I can't be crying and sitting at home. We have all moved on but we still remember him every day."

Last week, on Rishi Kapoor's second death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor had posted an emotional video with a caption that read, "Today is two years since Rishi Ji left us ... loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone's heart forever."

Workwise, the Amar Akbar Anthony actress is all set to make her comeback on screen with Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo.