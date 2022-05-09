neetu-kapoor-reveals-rishi-kapoor-was-against-the-idea-of-ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-s-low-key-wedding

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married and it was a close-knit wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family members. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, actress Neetu Kapoor revealed that while Ranbir and Alia wanted a low-key wedding themselves, late Rishi Kapoor never agreed to that, as he wanted a big fat wedding for his actor-son.

"He's (Rishi Kapoor) a showman, showman ka beta. Ranbir differs, he said, 'I would convince papa.' He's very shanth (peaceful)," revealed Neetu Kapoor while speaking to Film Companion.

She also recalled the last phase of Rishi Kapoor and revealed, "March 31 was when his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen released. April 13, 1979 was when we got engaged. April 13, 2020 was the last time he spoke to me. Ranbir and Alia, they got married on April 14, but the puja was on April 13. Rishi went on ventilator that day and after that there was no communication. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication."

She further revealed that she took an iPad with alphabet to the hospital and asked him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn't lift his finger. It was just Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting for both of them.

"To see a man like him... he wanted to say so much, and he couldn't express. I couldn't see him like that," said Neetu Kapoor with a heavy heart.

There's no denying that no one can fill up the void that Rishi Kapoor has left in Neetu Kapoor's life, but she has found a way to keep her mind busy.

She has returned to films and very soon, she will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.