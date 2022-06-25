Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Was Drunk While Taking Her Wedding Pheras; Says She & Rishi Kapoor Both Fainted

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor met on the sets of their first film together, Zehreela Insaan and soon, fell in love with each other. After working together in many movies, the lovebirds finally got hitched in 1980. One hears that their wedding festivities lasted for 20 days.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor enjoyed almost four decades of marital bliss until the latter passed away due to leukemia in April 2020. The legendary actor's demise has left a huge void in Neetu Kapoor's demise and the actress never fails to remember him in her interviews.

Recently, in a video segment for Swiggy, Neetu walked down the memory lane and shared some interesting details from her wedding with late actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actress revealed that there were so many gatecrashers at her wedding that she even received many gifts that were wrapped well but had stones and chappals inside them.

Neetu recalled, "There were pickpockets at my wedding. They gave me gifts that had stones, chappals. They were all so well dressed and we thought they were guests. They crashed the wedding because it was such a huge wedding."

She said that at one point, both she and Rishi fainted after seeing the crowd at their wedding. The actress continued, "When we were getting married, I fainted and my husband also fainted. We both fainted. I fainted because there were too many people and my husband was petrified of crowds so before going on to the ghodi, he fainted."

The Amar Akbar Anthony actress said that she was drunk while taking her wedding pheras as she and Rishi had consumed lots of brandy to calm their nerves.

"So he was having brandy, I was having brandy. I was drunk when I was taking the pheras," Neetu laughed and recalled.

Speaking about work, Neetu Kapoor recently returned to celluloid after almost eight years with Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.