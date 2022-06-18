Neetu Kapoor Reveals Why She Rejected Jaya Bachchan's Role In Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan essayed the role of Preity Zinta's mother in Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. But do you folks know that the character of Jennifer was initially offered to Neetu Kapoor? However, Kapoor turned it down, and the role eventually was portrayed by Jaya Bachchan.

Neetu in her recent interview confirmed these reports and revealed that the reason behind the same. Speaking about it, she said that it wasn't about her not wanting work and added that she wasn't into that frame of mind.

The Kabhi Kabhie actress told the news portal, "It's not that I didn't want to act, it was also that I wasn't into that frame of mind. My husband never asked me not to work, but he was a very possessive man. He wanted me to be home and main baahar bhi jati thi na, he would go crazy ke kahaan ja rahe ho, when will you come. He used to get very insecure. So, for me to leave my husband and go for shoot, I could not imagine. So, I would always put it down ki nahi karna, bechara pareshan ho jayega. That's why I never worked."

She added, "It's not that he told me not to. I could have worked if I asked him, he wouldn't have said no. But I knew that man would have been miserable for two months. Woh 2 drink peeta tha to ab 4 peeyega."

Workwise, Neetu Kapoor returning back to the big screen after almost a decade with Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. This is her first Bollywood film after her husband Rishi Kapoor's demise.