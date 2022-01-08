Neha Dhupia Reveals Her Son's Name; 'We Call Him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a son in October last year. Since then, there were various speculation doing the rounds about the baby's name. Now in an interview with a leading tabloid, the Tumhari Sulu actress has finally let the cat out of the bag and revealed that they have named the little munchkin Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Neha told Hindustan Times, "We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter's (Mehr) name. There you go, three months later, now you know what we call him."

Explaining the meaning of the name, the actress continued, "Guriq means one with God. One from God and saviour of the world. It is a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for the spelling goes to the father [Angad]."

Neha revealed that she and Angad zeroed in on Guriq because they loved the sound of it and also because their son reacts beautifully to it.

"I came up with the name, but when it comes to a child, it is always a combined effort. We are glad that we zeroed in on Guriq, because we love the sound of it. He (her son) also reacts beautifully to the name. He is just three months, and now he recognises sounds way more," the actress told the daily.

She further continued, "I stumbled upon the name, and the meaning was beautiful. We always wanted something that has a beautiful meaning and is a slightly unusual name. The most important thing was that both mom and dad had to come around it. Mom came around instantly and Guriq's dad took a while to come around, but I'm glad he did."

Neha further shared that while they have named their son as Guriq, their daughter Mehr prefers to call him baby Koala.

The actress said, "Before the delivery, when we were preparing Mehr that she would soon have a baby sister or a baby brother, she suddenly started calling the baby, Koala. Even now, she calls him that. That's his pet name given by his loving sister. We also keep calling him, koala bear. We love it because she stuck by the original, and we came up with the name much later."

With respect to films, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sanak. Her upcoming movie is Yami Gautam's A Thursday.