neliima-azeem-says-it-was-tough-to-raise-shahid-kapoor-and-ishaan-khatter-as-a-single-mother

As Shahid Kapoor gears up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey, his actress-mother Neliima Azeem recalls the toughest phase of her life, wherein she had to raise her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as a single mother. Today, she is a proud mother as both her sons are doing exceptionally well in their careers and she feels happy to see them grow as actors.

She told ETimes, "I raised my kids as a single mother and it was very tough in those days. Now, after working very hard and struggling for so many years, it is a happy time to watch my sons do exceptionally good work in films and spend time with my grandchildren. Both Zain and Misha are great fun to be with and it is a delight watching them grow."

She further said that she doesn't have to now bother about anything and she can easily relax, because her sons look after her so well.

She further lauded her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput and said that she can never get tired while talking about her.

"She has brought our entire family together. She keeps us all happy and I am glad that Shahid has found a great companion in her. More than anything, she is very warm, lovable and I feel I am totally blessed to have a happy family now," said Shahid's mother.

In the same interview, she also spoke about Shahid and Ishaan's work and said that her elder son has done many interesting films and carved a niche for himself. While speaking about Ishaan who also started very young and early in his career, Neelima said that he has attempted to act in very different films.

She concluded by saying, "I am glad that I am mother of sons who have worked their way to success in Bollywood."