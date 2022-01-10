Netizens Ask Disha Patani To Stop Promoting Nudi*y To Seek Attention After Her New Bikini Picture Goes Viral

The latest picture of Disha Patani didn't go down well with many netizens, and they were quick to troll the actress left, right and center. In the picture, Disha is seen posing in a bikini, and many netizens felt that her pose was anything but appropriate to post on Instagram.

A netizen wrote, "Think little about new generation, can't without less clothes u could get clicked. It's a mindset if u want to be recognised u should make people to recognise you by your work not by such images."

Another netizen wrote, "Never thought you would stoop so low to seek attention. She should just give n*de pic."

"Disha is naturally so beautiful, I don't know why she thinks she needs to pose like this half naked for attention," wrote another netizen.

One more Instagram user wrote, "She really needs to understand that n*de poses can only get her ATTENTION not praise!"

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, when Disha was asked how she looks at trolls, she had said, "I laugh over them, I mean they are trolls so they are supposed to be funny right. So it's good to laugh at yourself also sometimes. It's fine, you should not take yourself so seriously also, nobody is perfect. We are making people laugh, so it's good."

On a related note, Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also reacted to her picture and dropped several fire emoticons on it.

With respect to work, Disha will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Yodha.

In Ek Villain 2, Disha will share screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, while she will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Yodha.