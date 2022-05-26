Netizens Dig Out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Modeling Bill For Which She Was Paid Rs 1500 In 1992

A modeling bill of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which dates back to 1992, has been going viral on social media. A netizen shared the bill's picture on Reddit and captioned it as, "Aishwarya Rai got paid Rs 1500 for one day's work in 1992. I wasn't even born then!"

The contract shows that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress who was aged about 18 years at that time, received Rs 1500 for a magazine shoot. As per the contract, Aishwarya agreed to work as a model for a magazine catalogue shoot for a company called Krupa Kreations.

Reacting to the viral bill, a netizen wrote, "In 1992 my father's income was Rs.8000 per month which was sufficient to run our house of 5. This is massive money for a day's work for an 18 year old."

Another netizen wrote, "One day? My father was working for a month for this!"

"I was in hostel those days. My monthly allowance was ₹ 1200. It was more than sufficient. Many of my fellow students got around 750 - 800 pm," wrote another user.

One more netizen wrote, "1500 was a lot. My mother was a high school teacher for 300 rupees a month. I think my school fees back then was 100 rupees per term."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is constantly in the headlines owing to her recent visit at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like every year, the actress walked the red carpet for Cannes 2022 in glamorous avatars and left the internet buzzing with her pictures.

Last night, she was also spotted at the star-studded birthday bash of Karan Johar along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and she looked every bit stunning in golden shimmery gown.

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan.