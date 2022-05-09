Netizens Find Akshay Kumar UNFIT For The Role Of Prithviraj Chauhan; Memes After Trailer Release Go Viral
Earlier today, the trailer of YRF's upcoming historical film Prithviraj got unveiled on YouTube and guess what? The trailer has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While some are lauding it for its grandeur, others are simply criticising the lead actor Akshay Kumar who plays the titular role, over his acting chops.
The film, which also casts Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar in key roles, depicts the life of the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.
A netizen wrote, "Age factor is not the only problem as Akshay Kumar couldn't even match the vibe and roar of Prithviraj Chauhan's character, its the waste of an iconic story. Bollywood should cast actors by script demand not by PR."
"This is how our Bollywood Actor complete movie shooting in just 40 days. We want quality not quantity," wrote another netizen.
"Spectacular? What was in it? A movie is not just about fight/war sequences, clearly Akshay kumar looks absolutely unfit for the character, not just age but even his acting skills couldn't match the level of story. "paisa barbad" #PrithvirajChauhan #PrithvirajTrailer," tweeted one more netizen.
#PrithvirajTrailer— Prithviraj (@7Bollyworld) May 9, 2022
Akshay kumar trying to fit in Prithviraj movie 😅😆 pic.twitter.com/0S8BVDItEs
Ranveer Singh in #PrithvirajTrailer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bp81e1fWjt— Umesh Mohnani 🧢 (@umeshmohnani123) May 9, 2022
#PrithvirajTrailer— Desi Bro (@kasotiya_harish) May 9, 2022
Akshay Kumar is like these gems : pic.twitter.com/lH4lps3CPw
Fanwars aside but @yrf ko iss movie se nahi padi bc sir k izzat mitti mein mila di #PrithvirajTrailer dekh kar aisa lagta hai Arjun Kapoor ki Panipat se bhi ghatiya hogi.— 𝓩𝓪mir (@Bhaiologist) May 9, 2022
Costume se leke dressing sense aur expressions mein koi kaam hi na ki upar se outdated director 😬 pic.twitter.com/rYCTpoeWu7
#YRF had #RanveerSingh , they could have offered him #Prithviraj and #JayeshbhaiJordaar to #AkshayKumar .— Kabhi Atlee Kabhi Hirani (@NayaSrk) May 9, 2022
Faayda hota#PrithvirajTrailer pic.twitter.com/6aFtudYoKo
Actors trying their hands in period war movie be like :- #PrithvirajTrailer pic.twitter.com/wBzz5oyyLP— Dihard fan chindi star Canada star disaster star. (@AmitSin23925078) May 9, 2022
Some of the Best shots from #PrithvirajTrailer 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/bhQVcVC8Zj— Dihard fan chindi star Canada star disaster star. (@AmitSin23925078) May 9, 2022
Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 3, 2022.