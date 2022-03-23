    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Netizens Hail Abhishek Bachchan As Underrated Actor After Dasvi Trailer Release

      By
      |

      Yes, you read it right! Earlier today (March 23, 2022), the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi got unveiled on YouTube and guess what? Netizens are in awe of Mr Bachchan! The trailer of Dasvi which revolves around the education of a politician, has become the talk of the town. Netizens are not only praising Abhishek for choosing a unique script, but also lauding him and hailing as an underrated actor.

      A netizen wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan is an true example of how you can grow from your experience and become better on your craft using the criticism you received in your early life.. And turn your critics into your fans."

      netizens-hail-abhishek-bachchan-as-underrated-actor-after-dasvi-trailer-release

      Another netizen wrote, "AB is under-rated. His spectacular acting skills and his dedication towards his role is unmatchable. Eagerly Looking forward to this masterpiece."

      "Looking forward for Abhishek's acting. Has come a long way in terms of acting to developing his looks. Hopefully this movie gives him his due credit," commented another user on Dasvi's trailer on YouTube.

      One more YouTube user wrote, "I always feel that Abhishek Bachchan is an underrated Actor in Bollywood... Every time when he get a good script like Guru, Ludo, Breath, Raavan, Dasvi... He shows his real acting talent."

      Well, one thing is sure that the trailer of Dasvi has hit the right chord with audience. Now, it is to be seen if Abhishek will manage to live up to fans' expectations.

      The film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will stream on Netflix from April 7, 2022.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Comments
      Read more about: abhishek bachchan dasvi trailer
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 19:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X