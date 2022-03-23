netizens-hail-abhishek-bachchan-as-underrated-actor-after-dasvi-trailer-release

Yes, you read it right! Earlier today (March 23, 2022), the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi got unveiled on YouTube and guess what? Netizens are in awe of Mr Bachchan! The trailer of Dasvi which revolves around the education of a politician, has become the talk of the town. Netizens are not only praising Abhishek for choosing a unique script, but also lauding him and hailing as an underrated actor.

A netizen wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan is an true example of how you can grow from your experience and become better on your craft using the criticism you received in your early life.. And turn your critics into your fans."

Another netizen wrote, "AB is under-rated. His spectacular acting skills and his dedication towards his role is unmatchable. Eagerly Looking forward to this masterpiece."

"Looking forward for Abhishek's acting. Has come a long way in terms of acting to developing his looks. Hopefully this movie gives him his due credit," commented another user on Dasvi's trailer on YouTube.

One more YouTube user wrote, "I always feel that Abhishek Bachchan is an underrated Actor in Bollywood... Every time when he get a good script like Guru, Ludo, Breath, Raavan, Dasvi... He shows his real acting talent."

Well, one thing is sure that the trailer of Dasvi has hit the right chord with audience. Now, it is to be seen if Abhishek will manage to live up to fans' expectations.

The film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will stream on Netflix from April 7, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)