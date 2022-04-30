Netizens Laud Kangana Ranaut's Mind Blowing Action Scenes In Dhaakad, Compare It With Hollywood

Last evening, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad was unveiled on YouTube and guess what? Netizens are completely in awe of Kangana's fierce look in the film. They feel that not only Kangana has done full justice to her character, but she has also performed high-octane action scenes with such ease that it looks fabulous in the trailer.

A netizen wrote, "Action scenes are at par Hollywood level. Kangna is in the film means great acting will be there. If good story and screenplay is there, then 100 crore is achievable in Hindi territory."

Another netizen wrote, "Trailer reveals nothing about the movie, that is very impressive.. Sharp and Top notch action scenes🔥🔥 Just like Hollywood movies.. Kangana is MIND BLOWINGLY FANTASTIC, her aura is magical.. Can't miss in theaters."

"She possessed fearlessness, power, and savagery. This is Kangana. Not a single Bollywood actress could do what Kangana has done in this movie. So freaking awesome action, and impeccably savage performance. She is the Queen," commented another user.

One more user wrote, "After watching this trailer I am completely speechless! Wow what a trailer completely Hollywood vibes. Kangana is looking her best but looks like Arjun is going to give her tough fight. Bring it on we are ready for Dhaakad. My first day first show for Dhaakad is sure."

Well, going by netizens' reactions one thing is for sure that Kangana has passed the first litmus test for Dhaakad, as the trailer has received only positive response. It is to be seen if the film manages to break records at the box office.

Having said that, many netizens have been pitting Kangana against Alia and challenging the former to break the record of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Those who are unaware, Kangana had criticised Gangubai Kathiawadi several times, but the film did a fantastic job at the box office.

Dhaakad is slated to be released in theatres on May 20, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)