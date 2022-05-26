Netizens Mock Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Say 'Karan Johar Must Be Discussing Her Outfit In His WhatsApp Group'

It seems Aishwarya Rai Bachchan really needs to think twice about her sartorial choice before stepping out for any big event! Recently, she was trolled mercilessly for her black floral gown that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival and guess what? She is again being attacked over her sartorial choice when she attended the star-studded birthday bash of Karan Johar last night.

The actress was seen wearing a golden shimmery gown and paired her gorgeous gown with a black blazer, which did not go down well with netizens at all!

From calling her blazer look paired up with the gown a 'disaster' to mocking her sartorial choices, netizens trolled the actress left, right and center.

Reacting to Aishwarya's pictures from the last night, a netizen wrote, "I can totally imagine Karan discussing this outfit in his WhatsApp group."

"What is wrong with Aish!??? Cannes me it was a bad dress, and now this. Fire your stylist immediately," wrote another netizen.

"What a total disaster! Why is she wearing that blazer? It just ruined the beautiful look," wrote one more Instagram user.

"She needs a new stylist for sure. Gold gown and a black blazer.. how does this make sense?" wrote one more user.

While some netizens attacked her only over her sartorial choices, others took a jibe at her weight gain and body shamed her. However, Aishwarya's fans defended her and asked the trolls not to spread negativity around her physical appearance.

A netizen wrote, "She gained weight not like she killed somebody duh!! I love everything about her! P.s y'all are so used to seeing so much flesh thats why everyone is criticizing her dressing 😍 buh still she looks so elegant and dashing."

Another netizen wrote, "Overlook her dress. She is the most gorgeous woman here. And decent as well which shows her value as a person."

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.