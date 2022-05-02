Netizens Say Kartik Aaryan Has Outdone Himself In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track, Laud His Killer Dance Moves

Earlier today (May 2, 2022), the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got unveiled on YouTube and boy, netizens have been going gaga over Kartik Aaryan's killer moves in it. In the song Kartik is seen doing zig zag step which has taken social media by storm.

Reacting to Kartik's dance in the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a netizen wrote, "OMG! This is what a 2.0 version should be !What a vibe 😻❤️Keeping the essence of older version butt also upgrading it. Totally in love with Kartik's performance, he just nailed it. The expressions dance all was in point 😍❤️And Hats off to the singer too . TBH I loved it more than that of older version ! I m grooving on this song from past 30 min."

Another netizen wrote, "Simply can't get over this step, Kartik you've outdone yourself with these moves."

"The moves of Kartik Aryan is just killing me and the song's beat is just speechless...... I can't believe that the new version would be at this level......🥰🥰🥰😋😋😘🥰🥰😘just awesome.... I am waiting for the next songs," wrote another netizen.

"This is really a great recreation. The original's vibes and essence aren't lost anywhere. Great job, whole team. Kartik you are slaying with your moves! Definitely excited for the movie," wrote one more netizen.

We are sure that Kartik must be elated to receive such warm response from netizens. Having said that, it's not the first time when Kartik is being praised for his dancing skills. Earlier, many of his songs like 'Dil Chori', 'Coca Cola', 'Dheeme Dheeme', etc., received the same kind of positive response from netizens.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and it also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on May 20, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)