netizens-suggest-pregnant-alia-bhatt-to-ditch-heels-during-brahmastra-promotions

Even though Alia Bhatt is heavily pregnant, the actress is making sure that her work does not take the back seat. The actress is leaving no stones unturned in promoting Brahmastra as much as possible, and fans are loving her maternity fashion. Every time Alia steps out flaunting her baby bump, fans have only nice things to say about her sartorial choices.

However, Alia's recent pictures had her fans worried about her. Wondering why? Well, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is seen donning a beautiful pink-coloured blouse with a black jacket and she paired her look with a pair of jeans. While netizens loved her overall look, they started fretting over when they looked at her heels.

"She should avoid heels. Someone from her family should have suggested not to take any risk while walking with heels," commented an Instagram user on her picture.

"Can't such high heels be avoided during pregnancy? Pls take care Aloo," wrote another concerned user.

"Why those heels even in pregnancy bro? Please top wearing heels!" wrote one more user.

Clearly, Alia's fans are concerned about her and wants only the best for her.

With respect to work, Alia's next film Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkieni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.

Apart from Brahmastra, she also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty. The film is helmed by Karan Johar and it also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023.

(Social media posts are unedited.)