New Groom Vikrant Massey Shares Pictures From ‘Kurta Faad Haldi’ With Bride Sheetal Thakur

The newest bride and groom in B-town, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur cannot stop giving us couple goals with their adorable wedding photos as the couple that started dating 7 years ago, finally tied the knot on 18th Feb this year.

After the wedding photos, Vikrant has now shared images from his haldi ceremony. His bride and him look happier than ever as the Mirzapur actor can be seen in a white kurta and printed Nehru jacket in the first photo while Sheetal wore a gorgeous yellow lehenga.

In the other photos, Vikrant's kurta clearly came off as he can be seen covered in haldi wearing his pyjama with a white vest as he captioned it, "✨ कुर्ता फाड़ हल्दी ✨ @sheetalthakur"

Having begun their relationship in 2015, Vikrant and Sheetal have gone strong ever since and seem like the happiest couple even now. Vikrant Massey has gone from a struggling actor to one of the most well know names of the industry today but his loyalty and relationship has always been a constant.

On the work front, he is all set to be seen in Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra soon, Forensic with Radhika Apte and Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.