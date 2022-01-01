New Year 2022: Anushka Sharma, Nick Jonas, Akshay Kumar And Others Drop New Year Greetings

It's finally 2022! As we step into a New Year with great enthusiasm and vigour, our favourite stars from Bollywood also made sure to make the day extra special for their fans by taking to their respective social media handles to wish them Happy New Year with heartfelt posts.

From Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, everyone wished good health, happiness and love to their fans.

Anushka Sharma who is currently stationed in South Africa with her daughter Vamika for her husband Virat Kohli's cricket series, shared an adorable picture with her better half and wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!"

Singer Nick Jonas shared a mushy picture with his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra from their New Year celebration wherein the latter is seen giving a peek on one of his cheeks.

Akshay Kumar who is currently holidaying in Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna took to his Instagram handle, "New year, same me 😜 Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun 😄 and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid 🤞🏻 Praying for everyone's good health and happiness. Happy New Year!"

Hrithik Roshan left his fans drooling over him as he shared a shirtless selfie and wrote, "💥#2022. Let's live it well."

Ranveer Singh who recently jetted off to Maldives with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone to ring in the New Year shared a hilarious video of the Padmavat actress from their intimate dinner date and captioned it as, "#happynewyear."

Arjun Kapoor's pouty picture with his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora set the social media on fire. He captioned it as, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must 🙄) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!"

Mira Rajput shared a love-soaked picture with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. Her caption read, "It's going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo 😅 Happy New Year everyone ❤️For the first time I'm comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love 🍯 💋 Can we do this every year?"

Filmibeat also wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous New Year!