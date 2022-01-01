    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      New Year 2022: Anushka Sharma, Nick Jonas, Akshay Kumar And Others Drop New Year Greetings

      By
      |

      It's finally 2022! As we step into a New Year with great enthusiasm and vigour, our favourite stars from Bollywood also made sure to make the day extra special for their fans by taking to their respective social media handles to wish them Happy New Year with heartfelt posts.

      new-year

      From Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, everyone wished good health, happiness and love to their fans.

      Radhika Madan Is Grateful To 2021, Says She Is Having A Blast Right NowRadhika Madan Is Grateful To 2021, Says She Is Having A Blast Right Now

      Anushka Sharma who is currently stationed in South Africa with her daughter Vamika for her husband Virat Kohli's cricket series, shared an adorable picture with her better half and wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

      Singer Nick Jonas shared a mushy picture with his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra from their New Year celebration wherein the latter is seen giving a peek on one of his cheeks.

      EXCLUSIVE! Sharvari Shares Her New Year Plans, Reveals What She Is Looking Forward To In 2022EXCLUSIVE! Sharvari Shares Her New Year Plans, Reveals What She Is Looking Forward To In 2022

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

      Akshay Kumar who is currently holidaying in Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna took to his Instagram handle, "New year, same me 😜 Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun 😄 and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid 🤞🏻 Praying for everyone's good health and happiness. Happy New Year!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

      Hrithik Roshan left his fans drooling over him as he shared a shirtless selfie and wrote, "💥#2022. Let's live it well."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

      Ranveer Singh who recently jetted off to Maldives with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone to ring in the New Year shared a hilarious video of the Padmavat actress from their intimate dinner date and captioned it as, "#happynewyear."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

      Arjun Kapoor's pouty picture with his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora set the social media on fire. He captioned it as, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must 🙄) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

      Mira Rajput shared a love-soaked picture with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. Her caption read, "It's going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo 😅 Happy New Year everyone ❤️For the first time I'm comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love 🍯 💋 Can we do this every year?"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

      Filmibeat also wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous New Year!

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X